Souled Out Food and Music Festival: Great pictures from the first day in Sunderland

Souled Out will take over the city from Friday (June 10) until Sunday (June 12), bringing a weekend of food and music extravaganza to Wearside.

The festival’s first day has seen a breakfast fruit smoothie demo, food waste management workshop and performances by Sara Leilah and Seaham musician This Little Bird.

There’s more to come as the event also includes a food market in Keel Square and live music at the former Vaux site.

See photos from the festival’s first day in our gallery below. You can also check out the full timetable for Saturday and Sunday here.

