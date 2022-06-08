Sunderland's Souled Out Festival: Your full three-day timetable for food and music extravaganza

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souled Out, Sunderland’s first Soul Food and Music Festival is set to take place this weekend (Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12).

As part of the festival, there will be a world food market held in Keel Square and live music at the former Vaux site.

A previous food festival in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits to be involved in the Souled Out Festival Sunderland. It’s going to be an amazing event where artists, food producers, amazing musicians will come together and showcase Sunderland’s warmth and hospitality.

“It has been my privilege to curate some of the food offerings and music, things that speak to the soul like nothing else. We’ve brought together an incredible programme which anyone who loves food and music won’t want to miss.”

Here is a full list of events and timings for the world food market in Keel Square:

Friday, June 10

Si King, left, of The Hairy Bikers, has helped curate the event

11am: Breakfast fruit smoothie demo by Back to the Map.

12pm: My Sister’s Kitchen – food waste management workshop.

1pm: Spicy slider food demo by Back to the Map.

2pm: Fun science workshop – Big Science UK.

Smoove & Turrell will perform for the music element of the festival. Picture by Luca Prospero

3pm: Live performance by singer songwriter, Sara Leilah.

3.45pm: Live performance by Seaham musician, This Little Bird.

4.30pm: Sara Leilah.

5.15pm: This Little Bird.

Scream for Pizza, who've proved a big hit with their restaurants in Newcastle, and pop ups, will be trading in the food market

6pm: Little Bigs.

Saturday, June 11

11am: Breakfast fruit smoothie demo by Back to the Map.

12pm: My Sister’s Kitchen – food waste management workshop.

1pm: Spicy slider food demo by Back to the Map.

2pm: Soul from the Show – singing to West End classics with the Empire Theatre.

3pm: Live performance from Sunderland singer/songwriter, Eddie Scott.

3.45pm: Live performance from Sunderland singer/songwriter, Lottie Willis.

4.30pm: Eddie Scott

5.15pm: Lottie Willis

6pm: Little Bigs

Sunday, June 12

11am: Breakfast fruit smoothie demo by Back to the Map.

12pm: Fajita cooking demo with the Foundation of Light

1pm: Spicy slider food demo by Back to the Map.

2pm: Soul From the Show

3pm: Live performance from Sunderland singer, Mia Paris.

3.45pm: Lottie Willis

4.30pm: Mia Paris

5.15pm: Lottie Willis

Here is the timings for acts at the Souled Out music festival at the former Vaux site:

Friday, June 10

5pm: Steve-O Sunderland DJ set.

7pm: Dave Finnegan’s Commitments

9pm: The King Cush Band featuring Si King.

Saturday, June 11

5pm: Neil Massey DJ set.

7pm: Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir

9pm: Groove Train.

Sunday, June 12

5pm: Lloyd Croft DJ set.

7pm: Vanderbilt.

9pm: Smoove and Turrell.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said it would be a great event for people of all ages.

She commented: “We are delighted that Si King is bringing Souled Out to Sunderland and that he has put so much time and love into bringing this event together.