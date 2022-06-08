Sunderland's Souled Out Festival: Your full three-day timetable for food and music extravaganza

Souled Out, Sunderland’s first Soul Food and Music Festival is set to take place this weekend (Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12).
As part of the festival, there will be a world food market held in Keel Square and live music at the former Vaux site.
The music and food event has been curated by Hairy Biker Si King, who went to school in Washington, and combines a number of free and ticketed events.
He said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits to be involved in the Souled Out Festival Sunderland. It’s going to be an amazing event where artists, food producers, amazing musicians will come together and showcase Sunderland’s warmth and hospitality.
“It has been my privilege to curate some of the food offerings and music, things that speak to the soul like nothing else. We’ve brought together an incredible programme which anyone who loves food and music won’t want to miss.”
Here is a full list of events and timings for the world food market in Keel Square:
Friday, June 10
11am: Breakfast fruit smoothie demo by Back to the Map.
12pm: My Sister’s Kitchen – food waste management workshop.
1pm: Spicy slider food demo by Back to the Map.
2pm: Fun science workshop – Big Science UK.
3pm: Live performance by singer songwriter, Sara Leilah.
3.45pm: Live performance by Seaham musician, This Little Bird.
4.30pm: Sara Leilah.
5.15pm: This Little Bird.
6pm: Little Bigs.
Saturday, June 11
11am: Breakfast fruit smoothie demo by Back to the Map.
12pm: My Sister’s Kitchen – food waste management workshop.
1pm: Spicy slider food demo by Back to the Map.
2pm: Soul from the Show – singing to West End classics with the Empire Theatre.
3pm: Live performance from Sunderland singer/songwriter, Eddie Scott.
3.45pm: Live performance from Sunderland singer/songwriter, Lottie Willis.
4.30pm: Eddie Scott
5.15pm: Lottie Willis
6pm: Little Bigs
Sunday, June 12
11am: Breakfast fruit smoothie demo by Back to the Map.
12pm: Fajita cooking demo with the Foundation of Light
1pm: Spicy slider food demo by Back to the Map.
2pm: Soul From the Show
3pm: Live performance from Sunderland singer, Mia Paris.
3.45pm: Lottie Willis
4.30pm: Mia Paris
5.15pm: Lottie Willis
Here is the timings for acts at the Souled Out music festival at the former Vaux site:
Friday, June 10
5pm: Steve-O Sunderland DJ set.
7pm: Dave Finnegan’s Commitments
9pm: The King Cush Band featuring Si King.
Saturday, June 11
5pm: Neil Massey DJ set.
7pm: Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir
9pm: Groove Train.
Sunday, June 12
5pm: Lloyd Croft DJ set.
7pm: Vanderbilt.
9pm: Smoove and Turrell.
Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said it would be a great event for people of all ages.
She commented: “We are delighted that Si King is bringing Souled Out to Sunderland and that he has put so much time and love into bringing this event together.
"At the same time we’re also creating an exciting free programme of food and drink related events so there really will be something for everyone to enjoy.”