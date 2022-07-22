Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual, the answers are below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating mind. As usual, gloating is allowed if you win. Good luck.

1. Who is the current Chancellor of the Exchequer?

2. Which European club played Sunderland’s in a friendly in July 1997; the first game at the Stadium of Light?

3. Which 1997 British sitcom was set mainly in a Travelodge type hotel?

4. What were the first names of Gilbert and Sullivan?

5. Which Hollywood actor married Kelly Preston in 1991?

6. Which Nottingham athlete is the 2022, 1500m men’s world champion?

7. Mount Aneto in the highest peak in which mountain range?

8. What was the name of King Arthur’s sword? Excalibur

9. Which 72 year-old African leader married 31 year-old Grace Marufu in 1996? He died in 2019.

10. In 2022, which band’s Greatest Hits became the first album to sell over seven million copies in the UK?

11. Which television show has been turned into a musical currently showing at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham?

Answers