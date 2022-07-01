Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual, the answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating mind. As usual, gloating is allowed if you win. Good luck.

1. Which country has been led by Charles Haughey, John A Costello and Leo Varadkar?

What do you know?

2. Who directed the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the 2019 film Star Wars: Episode IX?

3. Which city appoints a Master Cutler each October?

4. Which actor played the title role in five series of Poldark between 2015 and 2019?

5. Who wrote the children’s books Mr Stink and The Boy in the Dress?

6. The 1727 piece Zadok the Priest by Handel is now used as which anthem for which sporting competition?

7. Which British monarch succeeded William IV?

8. Which British group hold the record for the most appearances on Top Of The Pops making their first appearance in 1968?

9. Name either of the parliamentary seats lost by Conservative Party in June 2022.

10. Which pop star, born in 1988, has the surname Fenty?

11. Which country is hosting the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022?

Answers