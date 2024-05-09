Share your thoughts on cinema in Sunderland for chance to win £100 gift card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those who submit their views stand the chance to win a £100 gift card.

Sunderland residents are being asked to give their thoughts on their film viewing preferences in the city.

Spotlight Sunderland are looking for people to take part in their public consultation to understand what residents’ film and cinema preferences are.

The outcomes of the research will be used to shape the work done by Spotlight Sunderland, which is supporting events and activities in the city until March 2026.

People are being invited to give their views online through this survey (https://bit.ly/3wlyGFJ), where they will also be in with a chance of winning a £100 Sunderland Gift Card.

There are also 20 free tickets available for Sunderland Shorts Film Festival taking place on Saturday 11 May at the Royalty Theatre, where there will be the chance to watch some independent cinema screenings and meet the team behind the project.

These are based on a first come, first served basis by contacting [email protected] quoting FHN in the subject.

Huttson Lo, project lead for Spotlight Sunderland, said: “We are really keen to hear the thoughts of Sunderland residents about what films they would like to see and what types of venues they like watching films in.

“We want to grow independent film in Sunderland and ensure the population have communal places to enjoy film.

“It’s great to be partnering with Sunderland Shorts too, it’s a fantastic event showcasing some of the best short films from all over the world and it’s brilliant to have an event like this in the city.”

Spotlight Sunderland, run by Film Hub North, is one of eight projects across the UK aiming to develop local independent cinema culture.

It is working with a number of partners, including Sunderland Shorts, Sunderland Culture, the University of Sunderland, and Sunderland Council, to develop an independent film-going culture across the city.