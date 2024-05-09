Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can celebrate the arrival of Sunderland’s new cinema with free popcorn.

Sunderland city centre finally has a cinema once more!

Omniplex opens in Sunderland tomorrow, May 10

Omniplex Cinemas, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest cinema chains, will open its Sunderland venue tomorrow, May 10, bringing cinema back to the city centre after the former Empire site closed - and just in time for sci-fi epic Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Cinemagoers will be able to visit the Sunniside site’s 12 screens once more, with the venue undergoing a rolling refurbishment over the next 12 months.

The cinema is due to open late afternoon tomorrow.

Over the next few weeks, it will be screening the latest releases including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and family fun film IF.

And to celebrate the opening, people can enjoy free popcorn on the opening day.

Forty jobs have been created with the return of the cinema and Omniplex Cinemas has set aside an investment fund for modernisation and improvements over the next 12 months.

Renovations will see the installation of luxury Recline seating and sofa beds in screens and new food and beverage options in the lobby.

Immediate changes will include ticket order and collect kiosks installed in the main lobby with tickets available to purchase at omniplexcinemas.co.uk from this Friday.

Sunderland customers will also be able to validate their car parking ticket in-cinema for up to three hours free parking.

Speaking about the opening, Paul John Anderson, director of the Omniplex Cinema Group said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring the multiplex cinema back to the city centre and cannot wait to welcome customers through our doors.

“We understand the cinema is central to the community in Sunderland, which is why we are investing in significant improvements, with exciting renovation plans set to bring customers a truly unparalleled viewing experience.”

Omniplex Cinemas signed a lease for the former Empire location after Sunderland City Council bought the site in 2023. It fits into a broader plan for a transformed Sunniside, with active marketing underway to attract a cluster of high-quality leisure operators in the spaces immediately adjacent to the cinema.

Speaking about the opening, executive director city development at Sunderland City Council, Peter McIntrye, said: “We’re thrilled that the new Omniplex Cinema is preparing to open its doors in Sunniside, something we were determined to secure for the people of Sunderland.

“We know residents value access to a high-quality cinema, and - with more investment planned to transform the facility - this will be a brilliant addition to the city’s leisure offer.”

The opening of Omniplex Sunderland comes after Omniplex Cinema Group’s expansion into Great Britain last year, with the cinema company making an investment of £22.5 million over 18 months to acquire and refurbish existing Empire Cinema locations across Great Britain.

Omniplex first opened its doors to customers in Ireland in 1991 and has since amassed 353 screens across 43 cinema locations.