Washington Mind has opened its new ‘Cafe Life’, which bosses hope will become a hub for families at its main base, the Life House, in Grasmere terrace, Columbia, Washington.

The cafe, which is dog-friendly, features indoor and outdoor settings and will host a weekly programme of well-being activities to further support mental health in the community.

Chief executive officer at Washington Mind, Jacqui Reeves, said: “After all of the restrictions we have all faced over the last two years we have worked hard to keep our activities going and now want to offer our community a much needed resource to enjoy. We have refurbished our cafe and garden into a great indoor/outdoor space to meet friends and get involved in 'Cafe Life'.

“This includes a weekly programme of wellbeing activities including brunch/lunch/afternoon/evening clubs, healthy eating courses and opportunities for social healthy-lifestyle activities. The space will also be available to hire for events.”

Cafe Life is open to everyone, with Washington Mind encouraging all ages from toddlers to pensioners to visit and take part in various activities or enjoy a bite to eat.

The Cafe Life Garden area will also include a play area for children and young people, as well as relaxation spaces for adults.

As part of the cafe launch, Washington Mind is also on the look out for volunteers, offering student and work placements.

Jacqui added: “We are now ready to offer volunteering opportunities and student and work placements. Please get in touch if you are interested in giving something back to your community and learning some new skills and gaining valuable experience along the way. Contact us on [email protected]”

Washington Mind has a history stretching back almost 40 years and offer services to support people in achieving their goals and work within the community to combat the stigma around mental health.

Cafe Life is open Monday-Thursday 9am-3pm and Friday 9am-1pm.

