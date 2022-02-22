REVEALED: The ten cheapest streets with SR postcodes to buy a house in according to home sales firm

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across SR postcodes.
The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.
These are the cheapest streets to buy property in the County Durham region.
1. Ninth Street
Ninth Street has been ranked the cheapest street to buy a house in County Durham with 12 properties sold at an average of £23,000.
Photo: Google maps
2. Twelfth Street
On Twelfth Street, 27 properties were sold at an average of £23,501.
Photo: Google maps
3. Eighth Street
On Eighth Street, 23 properties were sold at an average of £24,225.
Photo: Google maps
4. Tenth Street
On Tenth Street, 16 properties were sold at an average of £24,281.
Photo: Google maps