Take a look at the cheapest streets in County Durham.

REVEALED: The ten cheapest streets with SR postcodes to buy a house in according to home sales firm

Home sales company Property Solvers has revealed the cheapest streets in County Durham based on the average price properties were sold.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:18 am

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across SR postcodes.

The data only includes streets with a minimum of three sales over five years.

These are the cheapest streets to buy property in the County Durham region.

1. Ninth Street

Ninth Street has been ranked the cheapest street to buy a house in County Durham with 12 properties sold at an average of £23,000.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

2. Twelfth Street

On Twelfth Street, 27 properties were sold at an average of £23,501.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Eighth Street

On Eighth Street, 23 properties were sold at an average of £24,225.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. Tenth Street

On Tenth Street, 16 properties were sold at an average of £24,281.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
County Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3