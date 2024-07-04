Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Years in the making, the recreation of Ryhope’s Grand Cinema opens to the public from Saturday, July 6.

Here’s everything you need to know about the major new exhibit.

The Grand opens this weekend | Sunderland Echo

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where is it?

The Grand is one in a number of new exhibits in The 1950s Town. Other new places opening on Saturday are: A Reece Ltd Radio and Electrical Services where visitors can see the latest in 1950s technology and appliances and browse the records, a new Milk Bar, and discover 1950s toys and games at the toy shop, named after Romer Parrish in Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a new STEM learning space, supported by the Reece Foundation, aims to inspire the engineers of the future.

What will it screen?

It will screen Pathé News, 1950s adverts and films at set times, with choc ices and flavoured milk to enjoy from the neighbouring Milk Bar, another of the new additions. There’s also potential for occasional evening screenings of 1950s classic films.

Visitors can also take a look behind the scenes at the projection room and learn about the skilled role of the projectionist.

History of The Grand

Inside the recreated Grand at Beamish | Echo

A well-known landmark in the village of Ryhope for more than 100 years, the Grand Picture Palace opened its doors on December 16, 1912 at the junction of St Paul's Terrace and Ryhope Street South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema had seating for 910 and a stage which allowed cine-variety; live entertainment between films. In about 1930 a WE (Western Electric) sound system was installed and the place was re-named the Grand Theatre, and was often known as The Grand Electric.

Popular during its heyday in the 1950s, selling out three times a week, it later became a bingo hall and, from 1997, was used to store cars before owners, Angela and Gary Hepple, donated it to Beamish in 2015.

Dismantling of the cinema in Ryhope began in September 2020, with Beamish working with local community groups and people who worked at the cinema to bring it back to life.

In 2019, the original building underwent a full architectural survey to assess which materials were suitable for salvage and re-use and a record made of any items that could not be saved. Re-usable parts and features are incorporated in the Beamish recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will it be celebrated?

New additions at the 1950s Town | Echo

There will be a host of celebrations on July 6 to mark the new additions. Highlights include a celebratory parade from the Events Field at 10.30am, led by Ryhope Allstars Jazz Band and the Ryhope mining banner, alongside community groups from Ryhope and Middlesbrough who have been involved in the project.

There will also be displays from local schools and community groups in the 1950s welfare hall across the weekend, as well as 1950s vehicles on display.

A host of musical performances will take place throughout the day from Ryhope Choir, Ryhope Brownies, Ryhope Allstars Jazz Band and Beamish Choir.

Admission