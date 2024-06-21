There’s a host of new additions in the 1950s town, including a Milk Bar, electrical shop, record shop and toy shop, which will open to the public from July 6.
Meanwhile, there’s been some major changes at the Georgian landscape including the Drover’s Tavern where you can enjoy a pint and traditional dishes, which opens from June 21.
1. Grab your choc ices
The Grand is a recreation of the cinema that once stood in Ryhope, which was donated to the museum in 2015. As much as possible has been salvaged from the original which dates back to 1912, with its heyday being in the 40s and 50s. | Sunderland Echo
2. A trip down memory lane
Visitors to the cinema, which opens on July 6, will be able to watch Pathé News, adverts and eventually films, with choc ices and flavoured milk to enjoy from the neighbouring Milk Bar, another of the new additions. | Sunderland Echo
3. Telling the stories of the past
For the cinema project, Beamish has worked closely with Bill Mather who was a trainee projectionist at the cinema from 1950 to 1955 who called it his "palace of dreams." | Sunderland Echo
4. Romer Parrish toy shop
You can pick up all manner of 1950s traditional toys, from tin drums to puppets at the Romer Parrish toy shop, named after the former shop in Middlesbrough. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.