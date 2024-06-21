Beamish Museum: All the new exhibits opening this summer, from a tavern to a toy shop

By Katy Wheeler
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:55 BST

As well as the Grand Cinema, there’s a whole wave of new openings to check out at Beamish Museum.

There’s a host of new additions in the 1950s town, including a Milk Bar, electrical shop, record shop and toy shop, which will open to the public from July 6.

Meanwhile, there’s been some major changes at the Georgian landscape including the Drover’s Tavern where you can enjoy a pint and traditional dishes, which opens from June 21.

The Grand is a recreation of the cinema that once stood in Ryhope, which was donated to the museum in 2015. As much as possible has been salvaged from the original which dates back to 1912, with its heyday being in the 40s and 50s.

1. Grab your choc ices

The Grand is a recreation of the cinema that once stood in Ryhope, which was donated to the museum in 2015. As much as possible has been salvaged from the original which dates back to 1912, with its heyday being in the 40s and 50s. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Visitors to the cinema, which opens on July 6, will be able to watch Pathé News, adverts and eventually films, with choc ices and flavoured milk to enjoy from the neighbouring Milk Bar, another of the new additions.

2. A trip down memory lane

Visitors to the cinema, which opens on July 6, will be able to watch Pathé News, adverts and eventually films, with choc ices and flavoured milk to enjoy from the neighbouring Milk Bar, another of the new additions. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
For the cinema project, Beamish has worked closely with Bill Mather who was a trainee projectionist at the cinema from 1950 to 1955 who called it his "palace of dreams."

3. Telling the stories of the past

For the cinema project, Beamish has worked closely with Bill Mather who was a trainee projectionist at the cinema from 1950 to 1955 who called it his "palace of dreams." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
You can pick up all manner of 1950s traditional toys, from tin drums to puppets at the Romer Parrish toy shop, named after the former shop in Middlesbrough.

4. Romer Parrish toy shop

You can pick up all manner of 1950s traditional toys, from tin drums to puppets at the Romer Parrish toy shop, named after the former shop in Middlesbrough. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:History

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.