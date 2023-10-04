Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of a community lantern parade for Halloween have issued a rallying cry for people to take part.

The parade, on October 27, is the focal point of Fear on the Wear, the annual Halloween festival, organised by Sunderland BID working with Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade, which will have unique lanterns created on the theme of sea creatures as a nod to the Wear, will start at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and make its way to Keel Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have now launched a crowdfunding campaign for the event, which, if successful, will allow scores of community groups, schools and local residents to create lanterns to take part in the event.

Most Popular

The event will feature lanterns made by people in Sunderland.

Donations – which can be as little as £2 – can be made at https://www.spacehive.com/lantern-parade

A number of community workshop events will take place where people can make their lanterns in preparation for the parade, including at The Bridges on October 23 and 25, and the Museum and Winter Gardens on October 24 and 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions – scheduled during half term week – will all run from 11am to 2pm and anyone interested can just drop in and take part.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, hopes that people will get behind the event.

“Fear on the Wear is always one of the most popular events of the year and we are thrilled to be adding a new element this year which everyone can participate in,” she said.

“All of the lanterns will look spectacular walking through the city centre and we’re sure that lots of people will want to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really hope that they will also get behind the crowdfunding scheme so we can make sure it happens on the scale we’re envisaging.”

Cllr John Price, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City,said: “This is a great opportunity for residents and families to get involved in an event by making a unique lantern before watching it light up the city streets as part of a spectacular parade.

“Whether you can come along and take part in making a lantern or you can support the crowdfunding campaign, this will be a great community event that I’d encourage everyone to get behind if they can.”

Any groups wanting to get involved in the parade can email [email protected] .