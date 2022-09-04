Popular Keel Square roller rink marks final day in Sunderland city centre after busy summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rink, in Keel Square, launched in late July and over the last six weeks has proved popular with families as children enjoyed their time off school.

Today (September 4) marked the last day of the roller rink, which was part of the Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council’s ‘Summer in the City’ programme of activities.

The rink was under a giant marquee and also included a DJ booth which played tracks from across the decades.

Scarlet Knox, Leah Mills And Faith Harvey join hands during their afternoon at the roller rink., Keel Square, Sunderland . Picture by FRANK REID

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Griffiths, manager at the roller rink, said: “Something like this has been needed. A lot of children around here are quite bored and this gives something to do. It’s an activity where you can learn new skills like balance and coordination and also entertain themselves with friends and family.

“I would love to see stuff like this more and more because it keeps people inspired and active and it’s a great thing for Sunderland.”

The roller rink has been busy throughout its time in the city centre and has proved popular with youngsters looking to get some exercise and have something to do, according to Dan.

The Roller Rink, Keel Square, Sunderland . Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “It’s been taken well. I believe this is the first event like this so it’s just a matter of getting the word out so more know about it. The people that have come have really thoroughly enjoyed it.”

During its time in Keel Square the rink will offered day-to-day skating sessions as well as themed events every week.

Lana Dennis keeping to the side of the roller rink at Keel Square, Sunderland . Picture by FRANK REID