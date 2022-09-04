Tunstall Road in Ashbrooke closed due to fallen tree - Sunderland City Council teams working to clear debris
A fallen tree has closed part of a busy Sunderland road as council workers attempt to clear the debris.
Police are on the scene at Tunstall Road, in Ashbrooke, where the fallen tree has forced part of the busy road to close.
Workers from Sunderland City Council are currently working to remove the tree from the road by chipping it down and clearing the debris.
The road is expected to re-open later today when workers are finished removing the tree.
