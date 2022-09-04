News you can trust since 1873
Tunstall Road in Ashbrooke closed due to fallen tree - Sunderland City Council teams working to clear debris

A fallen tree has closed part of a busy Sunderland road as council workers attempt to clear the debris.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 3:08 pm
Police are on the scene at Tunstall Road, in Ashbrooke, where the fallen tree has forced part of the busy road to close.

Workers from Sunderland City Council are currently working to remove the tree from the road by chipping it down and clearing the debris.

The road is expected to re-open later today when workers are finished removing the tree.

The fallen tree closing part of Tunstall Road, Sunderland

Police on the scene at Tunstall Road, Sunderland
