Police are on the scene at Tunstall Road, in Ashbrooke, where the fallen tree has forced part of the busy road to close.

Workers from Sunderland City Council are currently working to remove the tree from the road by chipping it down and clearing the debris.

The road is expected to re-open later today when workers are finished removing the tree.

The fallen tree closing part of Tunstall Road, Sunderland

