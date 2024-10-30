Pick up festive gifts as City Hall hosts Riverside Christmas Market

From candles and crystals to arts and crafts, you can pick up some more unusual Christmas gifts at a forthcoming city centre market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at City Hall | Sunderland Echo

City Hall will host Riverside Sunderland’s Christmas Market on Thursday, November 28 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

There will be dozens of pop up stalls to browse, as well as food traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be opened by the Mayor of Sunderland and will also feature performances from St Anthony’s School choir.

The event is open to all and free to attend.

Vendor list:

Bark n Bite

The Little Cakery_by the Sea

Just a littlemore cookie company

Wiga Wagaa

Cracked Bean Roastery

Hot Wax Newcastle

Diya Wellness

Pamoja Skincare

Flipping Fabulous Fragrances

Bethan Laker Illustration

Alison Gargett Artist

Brightbeads studio

Kaizen Mind Boutique - Crystals & Crafts

Chloe’s Creative Corner

Feeling Felty Crafts

Made and Found Vintage

Zero collectables

FrogsMushroomsCrochet

Mind Southwick Shop

Bradley Lowery Foundation - Raffle and Merchandise

Hearty Crafts

Haydn Watson Books

Jackie's gems

KevsKitchen handmade dog treats

Little wishes

EcologicoUK

The Botanist

ZoZo Boutique

Ubique Creations

Studio B Clothing & Accessories

Fud'ge it

H30 Beach Saunas

Food stalls

Acropolis (Greek)

Memories of the Black Forest (Sausages)

Jam Jar (Burgers)