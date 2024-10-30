Pick up festive gifts as City Hall hosts Riverside Christmas Market
From candles and crystals to arts and crafts, you can pick up some more unusual Christmas gifts at a forthcoming city centre market.
City Hall will host Riverside Sunderland’s Christmas Market on Thursday, November 28 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
There will be dozens of pop up stalls to browse, as well as food traders.
The event will be opened by the Mayor of Sunderland and will also feature performances from St Anthony’s School choir.
The event is open to all and free to attend.
Vendor list:
- Bark n Bite
- The Little Cakery_by the Sea
- Just a littlemore cookie company
- Wiga Wagaa
- Cracked Bean Roastery
- Hot Wax Newcastle
- Diya Wellness
- Pamoja Skincare
- Flipping Fabulous Fragrances
- Bethan Laker Illustration
- Alison Gargett Artist
- Brightbeads studio
- Kaizen Mind Boutique - Crystals & Crafts
- Chloe’s Creative Corner
- Feeling Felty Crafts
- Made and Found Vintage
- Zero collectables
- FrogsMushroomsCrochet
- Mind Southwick Shop
- Bradley Lowery Foundation - Raffle and Merchandise
- Hearty Crafts
- Haydn Watson Books
- Jackie's gems
- KevsKitchen handmade dog treats
- Little wishes
- EcologicoUK
- The Botanist
- ZoZo Boutique
- Ubique Creations
- Studio B Clothing & Accessories
- Fud'ge it
- H30 Beach Saunas
Food stalls
- Acropolis (Greek)
- Memories of the Black Forest (Sausages)
- Jam Jar (Burgers)