Opening hours to change at Sunderland's National Glass Centre ahead of closure

The opening hours are to change at National Glass Centre 16 months ahead of its closure altogether.

The opening hours of the National Glass Centre (NGC) will be changing from March 2025, the University of Sunderland, who own the building, has announced.

From 16 March, the NGC will be closed on Sundays which, the university says, will bring it in line with the opening hours of other galleries and museums across the city.

A statement reads: “These changes have been carefully considered to balance the needs of students, staff and visitors to the NGC, with the University’s efforts to ensure the NGC runs as sustainably as possible until the planned closure of the building in July 2026.

“Ahead of NGC’s closure, arrangements are being finalised for the University to lease space within Culture House, currently under construction in Keel Square. This will create a publicly accessible exhibition and gallery space, showcasing some of the city’s major cultural assets.”

While the gallery offering could move to Culture House, which is due to open this autumn, glassmaking could continue in the city in some form at the proposed new Glassworks site.

Last month, it was also announced that Sunderland Culture had been awarded a £5m grant by the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport to develop Glassworks.

Sunderland Culture will collaborate with partners including the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), Sunderland City Council and the University as this new facility for glassmaking in the city takes shape.

In total, £7.5m is needed to bring Glassworks to life, with the former Peter Smith Antiques site in Sunniside earmarked for the development.

Last year, Theatre Space North East (TSNE), had released details of their own ambitions to move into the space to create an auditorium, as well as space to host touring productions and other local groups, creative offices and rehearsal spaces.

However, the group is now in talks with the council, who own the building, about adding to the theatre provision in the area, while retaining the warehouse for use as a new glass studio.

Glassmaking has a long history on Wearside, dating back 1300 years, a heritage skill celebrated and fostered at National Glass Centre.

However, owners University of Sunderland announced in early 2023 that NGC is too expensive to repair, meaning it will close permanently next year ahead of demolition works.

More than 35,000 people have signed a petition in support of the Save the National Glass Centre campaign group who say they will still fight to prevent the demolition of NGC.

The group says the reduction of the national centre for excellence’s opening hours are another blow.

In a statement they said: “Campaigners are questioning why Sunderland’s second most popular visitor attraction (Tripadvisor) will be closing on Sundays, the second most popular day for visitors (according to Google). The least visited day is in fact Tuesday.

“1700 schoolchildren used to visit annually to learn about the unique heritage of Sunderland and experience the thrill of glassmaking. Yet again the offer for locals and visitors is weakening with working families only able to enjoy a visit to the ‘world-class’ cultural venue on one day of a usual working week, Saturdays.”

They are calling for Sunderland City Council to take back control of the NGC.

The city’s Liberal Democrats have, meanwhile, dubbed the Glassworks a “downgrade”, raising questions over the existing site.