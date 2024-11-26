Only Fools and Horses The Musical makes Sunderland debut
One of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms has been brought to life in the musical which is touring the country for the first time in its trusty Reliant Robin.
Written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, the son of Only Fools’ creator John, the musical transports audiences to the glory days of Peckham’s most-unlucky wheeler dealers.
Stepping into Del Boy’s shoes is Sam Lupton with Tom Major as sidekick little brother Rodney. They are joined by Philip Childs in the role of Grandad, a role he previously played in the West End where the show enjoyed a sold-out four-year run.
The musical is running at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, November 30 and Sam, from County Durham, says they’re getting a great response on tour.
“The show is so nationally loved so to be able to take it to places where people couldn’t catch it in the West End is amazing,” said the actor. “Because it’s the first tour it feels totally fresh and the atmosphere is electric. You can feel the love in the room and people are so grateful that it’s come to their theatre.”
He added: “I remember sitting at the dinner table when I was growing up and it would be on the TV. It’s one of those British classics like Fawlty Towers, it was always a constant and evokes so many memories. It’s very much a nostalgia trip.”
The 64 original shows have been blended into one for the musical - so there’s plenty of familiar scenes in there.
Speaking about their favourite scenes, Sam said: “One of the major plots of the musical is Del Boy finding a girlfriend and there’s a wonderful scene where he’s building his dating profile which maybe features a bar that Del Boy leans on....”
Tom said: “I think my favourite scene is the first flat scene where Del Boy and Rodney are interacting with grandad. The dialogue is so snappy with them all making digs at each other. It feels like such a snapshot of the TV show, a real homage.”
Music-wise, the show features contributions from Chas & Dave, as well as new songs.
