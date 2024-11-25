The Fire Station is turning up the heat this Christmas with a new winter attraction.

Fireside winter village at The Fire Station with CEO Rhys McKinnell and staff Ella Gallon. | Sunderland Echo

There’s hot chocolate cocktails, mulled wine, hot Bavarian cider, draft beer, festive pizzas and artisan doughnuts on offer at the temporary venue which has transformed the front courtyard at The Fire Station.

With its own bar and pizza truck, Fireside is an extension to the food and drink offering at The Engine Room bistro, which is regularly fully booked ahead of shows at the Empire and Fire Station auditorium.

A stretch marquee from specialists in South Africa has been imported to make the festive pop-up as sturdy as possible, with log burners and heated cabins also helping to make it useable whatever the weather.

Fireside pop up venue at The Fire Station | Sunderland Echo

To get visitors in the festive mood, Fireside will also feature live music and DJ sets.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO at Pub Culture, who operate The Fire Station, said: “We’ve been using the outdoor space all year round and it’s proved really popular.

“Christmas is a really important time for us, as it it is for everyone, and we thought it would be good to have a bit of festive fun. Pre-theatre, the Engine Room restaurant is always full and we often have to turn people away, but this gives us extra capacity, especially for panto season.

“For families, it also means they can have a hot chocolate and pizza without the full cost of a restaurant.”

Wood-fired pizza is available from the Fireside Fire Truck | Sunderland Echo

The team has been planning the pop-up venue for months, sourcing specialist Valrhona chocolate for its hot chocolate cocktails - including After Eight and Terry’s Chocolate orange versions - and mulled wine and cider from Bavaria. Prices start from £4 for a hot chocolate and £9.50 for hot chocolate cocktails.

Drinks also include craft beer from Vaux, as well as a range of non-alcoholic options.

Meanwhile, the food offering also has a festive twist with a Pigs in Blankets pizza, a Christmas Turkey pizza as well as vegetarian options made to order in the wood-fired ovens in the on site Fire Truck.

Artisan doughnuts come filled with options such as eggnog, Nutella, gingerbread and apple crumble. Deep filled mince pies are also available.

The on site Holly Jolly Bar | Sunderland Echo

Fireside hosted a launch over the weekend and Rhys said: “The response has been fantastic. We had a 13-piece brass band on and the atmosphere was pumping.”

The Fire Station and its Engine Room bistro opened its doors in 2017 after a major transformation of the old city centre fire station which had been derelict for decades.

The new auditorium was built on to the side of the old Fire Station and opened in December 2021, helping to bring the city’s burgeoning culture quarter to life.

With The Botanist and Keel Tavern opening this past year in the neighbouring Keel Square, it’s helped to create a much better hospitality offering and Rhys says they’re looking forward to a strong Christmas this year as a result.

Fireside opening times

There's heated cabins at the pop up | Sunderland Echo

Thur 28 November - 4pm until 11pm

Fri 29 November - 4pm until 11pm

Sat 30 November - 12pm until 11pm

Fri 6 December - 4pm until 11pm

Sat 7 December - 10am until 11pm

Fri 13 December - 4pm until 11pm

Sat 14 December - 12pm until 11pm

Tues 17 December - 12pm until 11pm

Weds 18 December - 12pm until 11pm

Thurs 19 December - 12pm until 11pm

Fri 20 December - 12pm until 11pm

Sat 21 December - 11am until 11pm

Sun 22 December - 10am until 11pm

Mon 23 December - 12pm until 11pm

Tues 24 December - 12pm until 9pm

Fri 27 December - 12pm until 11pm

Sat 28 December - 12pm until 11pm

Sun 29 December - 12pm until 11pm

Mon 30 December - 12pm until 11pm

Tues 31 December - 12pm until 11pm

Weds 1 January 2025 - 12pm until 11pm

Thu 2 January - 12pm until 11pm

Fri 3 January - 12pm until 11pm

Sat 4 January - 12pm until 11pm

Sun 5 January - 12pm until 8pm