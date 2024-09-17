Submitted

The biggest hits of Oasis and Taylor Swift are set to be performed in Sunderland in style this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on the heels of their sell-out candlelight performances across the region last year, Northern String Quartet are returning to Sunderland’s award-winning venue, Seventeen Nineteen, on Friday, November 22.

Northern String Quartet are returning to Seventeen Nineteen | Submitted

The quartet will be performing back-to-back sets with a repertoire from two of the biggest pop sensations in the news today: Oasis and Taylor Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for their performances of both classic and contemporary music, Northern String Quartet have reimagined a number of anthems by these iconic artists, and transformed them into their own signature style.

Nik Giylaci, Northern String Quartet’s manager and first violinist, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Seventeen Nineteen.

“The beautiful surroundings and incredible acoustics of the venue are unmatched, which always adds a whole new dimension to our performances there. Our goal is to reach an audience of all ages and musical tastes with our fusion of accessible material performed in a classic style.”

Seventeen Nineteen at Holy Trinity Church, East End | Sunderland Echo

John Knox, events co-ordinator, said: “Since the Northern String Quartet performed their sell-out shows at Seventeen Nineteen we have been inundated with requests to welcome them back to Old Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seventeen Nineteen will provide the perfect backdrop for these exclusive performances. Attendees will be immersed in the deep history of our stunning venue, whilst enjoying the work of their favourite artist in a way that they will never have seen before.”

Previous performances have sold out, as a result early booking via Eventbrite is advised.

Although discussions are ongoing in regards to the management of the venue, as the current funding draws to a close, it’s business as usual for events.

Read More Public meeting to discuss future of Seventeen Nineteen as heritage lottery funding draws to a close

Tickets are priced at £22.50 for each show, and seating is unreserved – first come, first served.

Taylor Swift – 7pm:

Oasis – 9pm: