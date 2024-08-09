Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What was once a dilapidated church on the at risk register is now an asset to the community, hosting a wide variety of groups and events and welcoming hundreds through the door each week.

Seventeen Nineteen at Holy Trinity Church, East End | Sunderland Echo

Holy Trinity Church in the East End was once at the heart of old Sunderland, housing the old town’s council chamber and its first library, making it one of the city’s most historically-significant buildings. But the 300-year-old building had fallen into disrepair and was in major need of specialist care.

After being vested into the care of the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), a charity which protects at risk churches across the country, the church was awarded £5.1m by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, vital money which allowed for painstaking restoration work to turn it into events space Seventeen Nineteen.

Ten years after the project started and it’s been a success, with everyone from jazz clubs and film clubs to sewing groups and history talks using the space, and winning multiple awards for its conservation work, regarded as a fine example of how churches can be restored and repurposed.

It’s named Seventeen Nineteen after the year Holy Trinity Church first opened its doors | Sunderland Echo

Last year alone, it hosted 350 events and captured audiences from a broad age range and background.

And, since Seventeen Nineteen opened in April 2022, it has delivered 600 events to a 43,900 visitors and audience members. However, as The National Lottery Heritage Fund funding comes to an end this October, the next steps must be taken for the future of the Grade I listed building.

Seventeen Nineteen needs a new operator to continue the venue in its current form, one which can continue to deliver great community events .

The current CCT staff are already in talks with a couple of potential operators and welcome further discussions with other interested parties.

They also want to discuss the future of the building with those that matter the most: the community. On Thursday, August 29 there will be discussion sessions throughout the day.

Tracey Mienie, centre manager, said:“The CCT has delivered an amazing project and saved this building for the people of Sunderland and won amazing awards.

Centre manager Tracey Mienie | Sunderland Echo

“It’s been 10 years since the development of this project first started as Canny Space and since then has evolved to become a different community asset as Seventeen Nineteen.

“All this couldn’t have been done without the support from generous donations, grant funders like The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the community of Sunderland.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund funding was vital in helping to restore the building and making it fully operational, but it was a finite pot of money, which means the CCT now need to find an operator to help continue the good work.

Original features have been painstakingly restored | Sunderland Echo

As discussions are ongoing, it’s important to note that the building and its events are running as normal.

Kim Minshall, digital media marketing officer at Seventeen Nineteen, said: “Once people come here once, they always come back. There’s something magical about this building, it’s a special place and it’s fantastic to see it become a community hub once more and to see it full of people.”

*The Next Steps public discussion meeting for Seventeen Nineteen takes place on Thursday, August 29 with sessions from 10am to 10.45am, 11am to 11.45am, 1pm to 1.45pm and 2pm to 2.45pm. All are welcome and it’s free to attend. You can book at the venue.

Or, to book for this, or any other events at the venue visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/seventeen-nineteen-31836118705