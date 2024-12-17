NSPCC to host a carol service at Durham Cathedral to support children this Christmas.

The NSPCC is pleased to announce a special carol service at Durham Cathedral on Saturday December 21st from 11am, offering a heartwarming opportunity for local communities to come together this festive season.

The service will feature carols sung by children from three local primary schools including Carr Hill Community Primary School, Ouston Primary School, and Durham Trinity School & Sports College.

Set in the stunning surroundings of Durham Cathedral, this event provides a meaningful way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and show support for children that need it.

Cheryl Ellis, NSPCC Schools Coordinator explains: “The NSPCC has been supporting children and families for 140 years, and at Christmas, our work is more important than ever.

“Many children face challenges during the festive season, and our Speak out Stay Safe programme, for example, helps equip children with the knowledge to recognise abuse and get the help they need. This carol service is a way for the community to come together, celebrate, and support the vital work we do to protect children and ensure they are safe, happy, and healthy.”

“For many young people, particularly those who are experiencing abuse or neglect, Christmas can be a difficult time, making these services even more critical.”

Although the carol service is free to attend, the NSPCC encourages guests to consider donating at the end of the event.

All donations raised will go directly towards supporting the NSPCC’s work in local communities and enabling continued services like Childline, which provides confidential support to children and young people whenever they need it.

Childline is available 24/7, offering a safe space for children to talk about their worries, whether they’re dealing with bullying, abuse, or other challenges.

In addition to the carol service, local fundraiser Leah Jameson has launched a toy appeal to bring some extra Christmas cheer to children in County Durham.

Leah has received incredible support from local businesses such as Morrisons, Spice Lounge, Webahead Internet, and Tap & Tun, as well as generous donations from the community.

Leah, along with Miss County Durham, Ashleigh Craggs, and other volunteers, has worked hard to make this toy appeal a success and will be distributing the toys to children at the event.

She said: “I’m so grateful for all the support we’ve received from businesses and the local community. The toy appeal is going well, and I can’t wait to see the children’s faces when they receive their presents. This is all about making a difference for children who might otherwise not have much to look forward to this Christmas.”

The NSPCC carol service is a wonderful opportunity to join in celebration of the season and to show support for children who need it most. With your help, the NSPCC can continue its important work in protecting children and ensuring every young person in the UK has the chance to grow up safe and free from harm.

Join us in supporting children across the UK this Christmas

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 21st, 2024

Location: Durham Cathedral

Time: 11:00 AM (Carol Service), doors open 10:30 am

Donation: Optional donations to support the NSPCC’s work in the local community