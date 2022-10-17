Halloween is nearly here and Christmas light switch-ons are being prepared across the region, meaning Christmas is starting to creep up on us.

Whether you have already finished your Christmas shopping or haven't even started yet, Christmas Markets offer plenty of stocking fillers and there is lots across the region to keep an eye on this winter. These are some of the top Christmas markets announced so far across the North East.

The National Trust are hosting a series of fairs, markets and events at their sites across the UK this winter with a craft fair weekend at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas. Much like previous years, the site will be home to a huge number of stalls offering one-off decorations and presents.

North East Christmas markets 2022: Where can I get to a Christmas Market across Tyne and Wear this festive season? (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Most Popular

The fair will run over the weekend of Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 and will be open to the public between 10am and 4pm on both days. Further information is available on the National Trust Website.

The North East’s biggest Christmas market is also making a return this year. Newcastle’s market will pop up at Grey’s Monument once again in 2022 and will run from Thursday, December 1 until Christmas Eve.

Organisers of the event are promising a festive winter wonderland with 30 market stall dotted around the city centre focal point. Food and drink including mulled wine and bratwurst is expected alongside a series of craft gifts from local businesses and creators.

Another returning event this year is Beamish Hall’s Christmas Fair which takes over the ground floor of the Durham hotel and event space. The event offer local and national retailers a chance to sell their snacks, drinks, presents and more all under one roof on the weekend of Friday, December 18, Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, November 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the popularity of the event, tickets need to be pre-booked to enter. These can be bought through Beamish Hall’s website.

Elsewhere in Durham, the city centre will be home to a festive wonderland between Friday, December 2 and Sunday, December 4. Organisers are promising four markets and three days of entertainment across the city as part of the Durham Christmas Festival.

These markets will include a full market hall as well as an outdoor market, regional produce market within Durham Cathedral as well as a craft and gift marquee. A children’s lantern parade is the headline of the family events, the rest of which are yet to be announced.

Anyone wanting to get into the festive mood a little earlier can head to Newcastle Racecourse where Living North are once again hosting their Christmas fair. The group are expecting to be hosting over 250 carefully selected retailers with local food producers, fashion, homeware and festive gifts all expected as part of the showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad