Souter Lighthouse and The Leas - a hidden gem?

We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.

By Jatinder Dhillon
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 11:00 am

This week, Souter Lighthouse and The Leas is our focus.

It’s been a part of the North East coast since 1871 – the first lighthouse in the world purposely built to use electricity.

The lighthouse would ward off ships from the dangerous rocks at Whitburn Steel.

The development of new technology resulted it being decommissioned after 117 years of service to shipping in the North East.

Find out more by visiting https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas.