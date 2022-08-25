1. Roller Rink, Keel Square

There's still time to get your skates on at the Keel Square roller skating rink which is running until September 4. There's a series of events over the Bank Holiday weekend, including a 00s Night from 7pm to 8pm on August 26, a live set from DJ Jamal from 7pm to 8pm on August 27, Summer Anthems from 7pm to 8pm on August 28, Disco Dolls from 11am to 12pm on August 29 and learn to skate with Sunderland Roller Derby from 2pm to 3pm. Tickets are available upon arrival only (pay by cash or card): £10 for adults, £8 for youths (5yo to 17yo), £4 for children (4yo & under), £28 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children) Prices include the hire of roller boots, kneepads and helmets but feel free to bring your own.

Photo: Stu Norton