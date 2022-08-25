If you’re looking for some inspiration of things to do, here’s a handy guide to events.
1. Roller Rink, Keel Square
There's still time to get your skates on at the Keel Square roller skating rink which is running until September 4. There's a series of events over the Bank Holiday weekend, including a 00s Night from 7pm to 8pm on August 26, a live set from DJ Jamal from 7pm to 8pm on August 27, Summer Anthems from 7pm to 8pm on August 28, Disco Dolls from 11am to 12pm on August 29 and learn to skate with Sunderland Roller Derby from 2pm to 3pm. Tickets are available upon arrival only (pay by cash or card): £10 for adults, £8 for youths (5yo to 17yo), £4 for children (4yo & under), £28 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children)
Prices include the hire of roller boots, kneepads and helmets but feel free to bring your own.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Pop Up Park, Keel Square
The Pop Up Park in Keel Square has been hosting events throughout the summer and there's plenty to enjoy over the Bank Holiday weekend. On Saturday, there will be a Wake up, Shake up event with Betsy Jenny Wellbeing Cafe and on Monday, August 28 there will be a Fun in the Sun event with ArtVentures and Durham Wildlife Trust with habitat trays and natural crafts for people to take part in.
Photo: NW
3. Steaming Weekend, Ryhope Engine Museum
See the giant beam engines working under steam power as Ryhope Engine Museum hosts a steaming weekend from Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 28. Military vehicles will also be on show on the Sunday and Monday. Admission is free and there is free car parking. The museum is open between 11.00 - 16.00 each day when in steam
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Vintage Vehicle Rally, Seaburn
The annual vehicle rally at Seaburn will be back on Monday, August 29, and there’s a huge range of attractions at the Recreation Park.
Nostalgic rides on a bus from yesteryear will be available along the seafront every 30 minutes but that’s not the only highlight at the rally which is held by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.
The huge show, now in its 37th year, also includes buses, coaches, fire engines and commercial vehicles. Seven hours of fun will start at 10am. There will also be stalls selling toys, models, books photographs and other transport-related items.
Photo: national world