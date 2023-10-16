From festive magic to art installations, there’s a host of light trails taking place across the North East this autumn and winter.
Here’s a guide to trails across the region, from new festivals to one featuring the North’s largest Christmas tree.
1. Festival of Light, Mowbray Park, October 11 - November 11
Sunderland's Festival of Light has moved to Mowbray Park this year. It features a sparkling mix of new lighting installations including a stunning light projection onto the rear of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, a 'selfie lane', a twinkling tunnel over the bridge connecting the two sections of the park and an immersive fairy trail and woodland glade, along with some classic favourites. It takes place from 4pm 9pm every Thursday to Sunday until Saturday, November 11, and every day during half term week, October 23 - 27. All visitors must have a ticket to enter the Festival of Light. Tickets cost £3 per person and must be purchased online in advance. They cannot be bought at the gate Photo: Will Walker / North News
2. AGLOW, Auckland Castle, November 22 - December 31
Auckland Castle in County Durham is to welcome AGLOW, a spectacular illuminated light trail this festive season, taking place from Wednesday 22 November - Sunday 31 December (Excluding Christmas Day). Set within the scenic castle grounds, the1.5 mile long light trail will dazzle visitors, with the tallest Christmas tree in the North and the longest outdoor light tunnel in the country. There’s also Santa’s Village, where visitors can enjoy festive food and drink and live shows.
Tickets are £21.50 for adults, £14.50 for children or £66.50 for families (consisting of one adult and three children, or two adults and two children.) Children aged 2 and under enter for free. The Auckland Project Annual Pass Holders receive 20% discount on the ticket prices. Tickets can be booked on the website: www.aucklandproject.org/whats-on/aglow-at-auckland-castle/ Photo: submitted
3. Alnwick Winter Trail, Northumberland, November 13 - January 7
In response to popular demand, the famed North East winter Light Trail at The Alnwick Garden will be extended from November 2023 to January 2024. As an added bonus, the experience promises be more breathtaking than ever thanks to a variety of new light installations in a range of vibrant colours. It runs from November 13 to January 7. Tickets are £13.20, under 4s go free from www.alnwickgarden.com Photo: submitted
4. Ushaw Historic House, County Durham
Ushaw Historic House in County Durham is hosting a host of Halloween events this year, including an illuminated Halloween trail from on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th of October. The trail takes you through an enchanted landscape that grows increasingly unsettling as the night wears on. Choose your level of scare from three-time slots: Twilight, Moonlight, and Midnight. The later you venture, the more intense your experience—perfect for those who dare to face their darkest fears. Tickets: £10 for Adults, £7 for Children, available for booking now at ushaw.org/whatson/scaryfairytales Photo: CARL JOYCE