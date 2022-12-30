This year has seen strikes, storms, heatwaves, a Sunderland AFC promotion and so much more, so whether you are pleased to see the end of 2022 or want to celebrate the last 12 months, there is plenty going on across the city on New Year’s Eve.

These are some of the top things to get involved with ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fire Station

New Years Eve in and around Sunderland: What is happening across the city to see in 2023? (Photo by JEFFREY GROENEWEG/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

One of the biggest talking points around the city this year came from the names at Sunderland’s new Fire Station venue. The site, which opened in December 2021 has seen a huge range of music and comedy shows over the last 12 months and one final event will take place on Saturday, December 31.

The High Street West site will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party with DJs and Phil David’s Good Times Band who will be playing the best of soul, motown, R&B and rock and roll. Tickets are available through the venue’s website with entry costing £27.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent

The Holmeside drinking den and club will be opening its doors for a house party themed night once again this year to see in 2023. The club has a tradition of starting the new year by turning the two-floor venue into a house with plenty of things to steal, wear and lend while ensuring decorations turn rooms into kitchens and bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the event will also be a UV party and the site are promising their best new year’s event so far. Tickets cost £8 if pre booked or £10 on the door.

Rainton Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the outskirts of the city Rainton Arena is keeping the party going throughout the festive season with the site’s Winter Wonderland coming to a close on New Year’s Day.

For families who may not want to stay until midnight there is lots to do at at the arena with the ice skating rink which makes up part of the wonderland setup still available for bookings. Tickets cost £7 for a one-hour session and the rink is open from 1pm until 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramside Hall

Anyone looking for a more refined way to end 2022 and start 2023 should look no further than Ramside Hall. The hotel and spa is opening its doors for a series of events on the final day of the year which allows people of all ages the chance to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups with kids can enjoy a night at the venue’s New Year’s Eve family event at the on-site carvery with food served from 7pm until 11pm. Children aged 3-12 are welcome to attend with tickets costing £37.95 for adults and £29.95 for children.

Another family event is taking place at the site’s clubhouse where a second family event will see a two-course buffet offered on top of the regular party entertainment. Adult tickets cost £39.95 and childrens cost £34.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An all inclusive black-tie gala is also being promised by the venue which is going all-out for the night. Show girls, magic, live music and a five course meal are all being offered for the night while a 90s-themed party is also available.