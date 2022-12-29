3. Opening of 1719, March

A building which has stood in the heart of old Sunderland for 300 years entered a new chapter after a major £5million restoration project. It was a long road navigating a pandemic, Brexit and the subsequent difficulty in obtaining building materials, but finally the old Holy Trinity Church in the East End was reborn as Seventeen Nineteen, a new events space for Sunderland. Named after the year the port’s first parish church opened its doors, the building was once the heart of old Sunderland, housing the old town’s council chamber and its first library, making it one of the city’s most historically-significant buildings.

Photo: Stu Norton