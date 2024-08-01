Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warhammer, Lord of the Rings, Scrabble, Cluedo and more are on the table at a new gaming centre.

Tactic North East has opened in Back Norfolk Street, Sunniside, and is a community interest company aimed at providing an inclusive gaming community.

Tactic North East has opened in Sunniside | submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the chance to play, take part in tournaments and make models, visitors can make new friends, gain confidence and learn new games in a safe and welcoming environment, supported by Sunderland BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue has six gaming tables and regularly hosts tabletop gaming tournaments, gaming nights where friends can play each other and social nights where people are encouraged to meet others to play boardgames.

It also holds creative paint and play events where gamers can have a go at painting models and scenery, watch live play and talk to volunteers about getting started in the hobby.

Chris Whyte, who runs Tactic North East, is currently planning speed gaming and board game events for younger people throughout the summer.

“There is a large gaming community in the North East and part of that demographic is young people - some trans, some neurodivergent, some experiencing mental health difficulties,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And they would have nowhere else to go to fulfil their hobby if we did not exist, or would have to travel to somewhere like Newcastle.

“We recognised that there was a need and that there were young people who were lonely, isolated and had nowhere else to find like-minded friends, so we opened the venue.

“We have then gradually been able to offer further services like the paint and play days and the gaming socials thanks to generous funding from Sunderland BID.”

Tactic North East CIC has been funded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the bigger Sunniside Activation programme designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.

Sunderland BID chief executive, Sharon Appleby, said: “This is exactly the sort on initiative the Sunniside Activation programme was designed to encourage.

“It’s a wonderful facility, not just for young gamers, but also for older members of the community who may be feeling a little lonely or isolated and might enjoy spending an evening playing board games in a friendly, welcoming environment.”

Currently the venue holds gaming socials at the Gallery every Monday evening and tabletop gaming sessions on Wednesdays, both from 6pm to 10pm and gaming on a Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome and there is a three tier price system. Tabletop gaming is either full price at £5, a contribution at £3.50 or free depending on what patrons feel able to pay. The gaming socials are £3.50, £2 and free for the same reason, while the paint and play events are completely free.