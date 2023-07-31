The new outdoor venue’s opening performance is a summer party, courtesy of Ibiza in Symphony on Sunday, August 13.

Those with the energy can dance the day away to the biggest Ibiza anthems performed live by a 16-piece orchestra, singers and DJs.

The DJs, singers and musicians will perform tracks from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Robert Miles, Darude, Faithless, Chicane, ATB and many more.

Ibiza in Symphony will be at the Parade Ground, the Fire Station's outdoor venue, on Sunday, August 13.

What is billed as “the summer party to end all parties” will start at 2.30pm on August 13, with DJs playing a distinctive Ibiza set, followed by Ibiza in Symphony at 4.30pm, then more DJ tunes at 6pm.

The venue is aiming for a “boutique festival vibe” in the outdoor space, where there is a main stage, a bar and lots of space to serve food.

The Parade Ground barbecue will be serving Korean-style street food and artisan ice creams all afternoon.

The Fire Station’s venue director, Tamsin Austin, said: “Ibiza in Symphony is a visual and auditory feast for the senses, with brilliant live musicians and singers and DJs, combined with vibrant, colourful costumes.

“Our audience will feel like they’ve been transported to Ibiza for a Sunday afternoon party of great music, dancing and food.

“It’s more than just a show; it’s a celebration of the spirit of the island and its global legacy of music.

“Our party goers will be taken on a journey through the history of Ibiza music and culture, with performers dressed to match the energy of the music. The show is designed to recreate the Ibiza vibe, where the sun is always shining and the party never stops.

“The show has received rave reviews and whether you’re a seasoned party or festival goer, or you’re looking for an unforgettable Sunday afternoon of entertainment, Ibiza in Symphony is the perfect choice.”