Moving art exhibition showcases work from Wearside dementia groups

A moving art exhibition created by people living with dementia and their carers is on display at Arts Centre Washington (ACW).
By Tony Gillan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

The Creative Age Exhibition has been extended to Saturday, August 19 due to popular demand. Creative Age is a group supported by the Sir John Priestman Charity Trust, the Joicey Trust and Durham Benevolence.

The exhibition is supported by donations in memory of founding member Derek Hutchinson and the family of Brian Heath, one of the Friday group’s original members, who asked his family to support the group instead of buying gifts for his 80th birthday.

Creative Age comprises two Wearside groups formed in 2016 to support people with dementia and their carers through artistic workshops.

Members of Arts Centre Washington's Creative Age group at the exhibition.
Members of Arts Centre Washington’s Creative Age group at the exhibition.
One group meets at ACW every Friday, 1pm-3pm. The other meets at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Wednesdays, 1pm-2pm.

The groups were formed for those living with dementia and their carers, but has evolved to support people throughout their dementia experiences, as well as people with other life-limiting conditions, carers and former carers.

Organised and supported by Sunderland Culture, the groups are led by local artists who help members explore a range of different art forms.

Brian said: “For many of us, Creative Age can be the highlight of our week. It enables us to be husbands, wives, partners or friends and not someone living with dementia or a life-limiting condition; or their carer.

Lyn Chapman, left, with Anne Walton and their ceramic, self-portrait heads which feature in the exhibition.
Lyn Chapman, left, with Anne Walton and their ceramic, self-portrait heads which feature in the exhibition.

“We all enjoy the range of artforms we explore and all of the artists are great to work with.”

The Arts Centre Washington Creative Age Exhibition features work from both Creative Age groups and includes ceramic work, paintings, glass work and animation.

Anne Walton, another original member of the group, added: “We’re very supportive of each other – a group of friends who meet to have a laugh, enjoy each others’ company and learn something new.

“The group continued through the lockdowns, moving on to Zoom. It was a difficult time for many of us, but the group helped us get through it.

Dementia or illness might be the thing that links us, but that’s not what this group is about. That takes a back seat while we enjoy ourselves for an hour or two.”

