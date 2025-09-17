New season at Sunderland's Royalty Theatre kicks off in style

Now in its 100th year, Sunderland’s community theatre is kicking off its new season in style.

The 2025 / 2026 season at The Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road, starts with Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott, running from September 23 to 27.

The cast of Wait Until Dark in rehearsal. | The Royalty Theatre

The play, from the writer of Dial M for Murder, is set in the house of Sam Henderson and his blind wife Susy.

Three criminals, looking for a mysterious doll, believe it to be in this house and contrive a plot to retrieve it from the blind woman. But she’s not the pushover they think she’ll be.

Emma Thompson leads the cast as Susy, with Juliann Joseph, Andrew Barella and Shadrak Guichard-Foster playing the criminal trio.

And the theatre has announced that centenary celebrations will take place in July of next year – a few months after the 100th anniversary of their first public performance.

Chair Andrew Barella says, “We will be holding two days of celebrations in 2026 on 10th & 11th July, and you are all invited to join us. The theatre will host various live music acts, comedy, workshops, crafts, and games.”

Other plays this season include Turn of the Screw (28 October to 1 November), Dick Whittington (5 to 21 December), Blithe Spirit (17 to 21 February), Signals (17 to 21 March), Funny Money (21 to 25 April) and Educating Rita (23 to 27 June).

Wait Until Dark runs from 23 to 27 September, with tickets available via their Ticketsource site. They are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.

