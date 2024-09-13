A new musical running at Sunderland Empire ditches the ending of the world’s greatest love story and looks at what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

& Juliet is making its Wearside debut until Saturday, September 21 starring Matt Cardle as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet and Dr Ranj Singh as Lance Du Bois.

Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet on the Empire balcony | Submitted

The show features pop classics such as Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time, Katy Perry’s Roar and chart toppers Since U Been Gone, It’s My Life, I Want It That Way and Can’t Stop the Feeling.

Speaking about the musical’s twist on a classic tale, Dr Ranj said: “Romeo and Juliet is one of the most well-known love stories ever and people will have a good idea of what happens at the end.

“The twist in & Juliet is that it asks: What would have happened if Juliet didn’t die? What if she got to rewrite the story? It’s such a clever way of framing the story and also, I think, a modern way of doing it in a female-empowering, diverse way. It’s really good fun, it’s a riot and it’s fantastic.”

Gerardine posed on the Empire’s balcony as the musical arrived in the city for a two-week run.

Speaking about her character, Juliet, she said: “Juliet here is super sassy and very opinionated but she doesn’t quite know where to direct those traits.

“She is such a fiery character and I actually see quite a lot of myself in Juliet, although she’s like a heightened version, super silly, who faces every problem head on. She tries to hone in on her strong opinions as she seeks to find her way through life.

“Jack Danson, who plays Romeo, is great because he gives me a lot of things to play off. She definitely wears the trousers in this relationship, especially later on. She finds herself standing up for herself, which is something I completely admire about her and something that I think a lot of young people could learn from.”

*& Juliet is at Sunderland Empire until September 21. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland