Tributes have been paid to a popular businesswoman whose shop was a cornerstone of a Sunderland community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Pickersgill, known as Mel, was a well-known face in Ashbrooke and beyond thanks to her Ashbrooke Florist shop which she established in 2005 in Queen Alexandra Road.

Melanie Pickersgill was a much-loved florist | Submitted

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to the much-respected 59-year-old after she passed away on Saturday, September 7, following a sudden onset of secondary breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her wife, Karen, said reading all the messages had offered some comfort.

“There has been some lovely messages and cards and to know how well she was thought of has been really comforting,” she said.

Ashbrooke Florists Michaela Barry, front, and Melanie Pickersgill preparing for reopening the shop after lockdown | Sunderland Echo

Mel had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2022 and completed her treatment last year.

“Everyone thought that was it, so this has come like a bolt out of the blue,” said Karen, Mel’s partner of 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had been enjoying time in the Lake District, where Mel loved to go to switch off, when they received the results of a blood test in August to say the cancer had returned.

Mel was admitted to the haematology ward at Sunderland Royal, who Karen says were amazing with their care, before the businesswoman went to St Benedict’s Hospice to spend her final days surrounded by her family and friends.

A former St Anthony’s pupil, Mel was raised in Barnes and in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s was known for time as manager of well-known night spots like Marlowes and Sinatra’s.

She had other roles over the years, including working at Cowie’s and MGL Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she discovered a real passion for floristry when she opened Ashbrooke Florists. It grew over the years to become one of Sunderland’s top-rated florists, with Mel expanding into the neighbouring former Post Office when that unit became available.

Mel discovered a passion for floristry in her 30s. | Submitted

Karen, who lived with Mel in East Boldon, said: “She’d been looking to do something different and fell into that line of business when the shop became available. It started off small at first, with her dad Rob doing the deliveries before he passed away in 2015.

“It became a bit of a hub and people would pop in, even if they weren’t buying anything, just for a bit of a chat. Mel was always doing things for people, that’s the kind of person she was.”

Over the years, Mel’s business partner Michaela Barry joined the shop, which also expanded into gifts and homeware, and Michaela will be continuing the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to her business partner and friend, Michaela said: “I feel so lucky to have known her, as I know many of you will.

“Her compassion, strength and unwavering spirit found a place in many of our hearts. Many thanks to those that have shown Melanie’s family and friends love and support during what has been a very difficult time.

“I would like to thank you for your continued support. Melanie, thank you for the laughter and friendship, I’ve loved every second.”

More than a 1000 people have left tributes and messages of support following Mel’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the customers paying tribute was Victoria Horrox who wrote: “Heartbreaking. One of the loveliest ladies in Sunderland. She will be such a huge miss! Sending so much love to you all. God bless such a beautiful soul.”

Michael Jones wrote: “So shocked and saddened to hear this, Melanie really was a talented florist, and a funny, compassionate, lovely lady!

“We will always remember her for our beautiful, creative wedding flowers.”

Richard Cooney said: “Top top draw, great fun to be around since I first met her in Sinatras and I was Vaux cellar service thirty odd years ago and laughed ever since when we seen each other. A true one off.”

:: Mel’s funeral will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, September 26 at 2.30pm. Donations to be made to St Benedict’s Hospice.