Music takeover at Mackie's Corner with DJ sets, Bridgerton tunes and more
On Saturday, July 19, each store will bring a different music theme at the independent hub on the corner of Bridge Street and High Street West.
Here’s what’s happening
CRAVE - Open from 10am, Jesse Santos on at 11am till 2pm
PABLOS - Dance Revolution Radio on from 11am with Scott Mcgerty and Issac Jukes till 1pm
FAT UNICORN - Playing 80s glam rock all day, summer spritz with small plates and spritz cocktails with Newcastle Cocktail Kitchen. To book a table head over to their page.
ASHBROOKE HOME - Live music by Olivia Rose 11-1 and then a Dj set to follow 2pm-4pn. All retail purchases (excluding coffee and cake) will get you an entry into a prize drawer for a home fragrance hamper.
BOU-CHIQUE - ABBA theme music all day and look out for discounts
THE SWEET PETITE - Bridgerton themed music, tables bookings only but walk in available for takeaway treats and drinks.
THE BLACKDOOR HAIRDRESSING - Mimosas available from 9am to 11pm and three offers available for first come first served.
Summer Nicole is offering free hair curling/waving for three people. Ruby Wilson is offering nail art designs and Amy will also be offering colour consultations and the first three people will get £20 vouchers.
THE SOPHIA - Open as usual for brunch in the morning and a DJ will be on from 11am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.