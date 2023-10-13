Monster March to take place in Sunderland's The Bridges for Halloween
A second parade has been added
Terrifying toddlers, ghoulish girls and bloodthirsty boys will be joining a trick or treat experience on a monster scale in Sunderland.
The Bridges is hosting its own Monster Marches on October 31 – Halloween itself – where youngsters can join a spooky character on a musical walk around the centre and grab sweets from the stores on the way.
And the popularity of the event – which was booked out in minutes - meant that The Bridges had to add a second one, where all the spaces were also snapped up.
The marches will take place at 10am and 11am and youngsters are encouraged to turn up in costume, with prizes for the best ones.
Even if children aren’t winners, they won’t miss out as everyone taking part will receive a mini pumpkin full of goodies.
Participants will need to meet at the Halloween VR ride room and then join the parade, popping in and out of shops led by the chief monster to trick or treat.
Centre Director, Karen Eve, believes it will be a huge success.
“We are really embracing Halloween in a big way this year, with our realistic Halloween VR ride where everyone can experience a trip around a haunted mansion,” she said.
“The Monster March on Halloween itself will be just as exciting and we are delighted that both events were fully booked almost immediately.
“We hope however that lots of people will turn out to watch on the day as it promised to be a great amount of fun.”