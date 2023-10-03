News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Haunted Manor ride coming to Sunderland for build-up to Halloween

It is part of various spooky activities taking place in the city

By Ross Robertson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thrill-seekers can take a ride on the supernatural side as a new experience lands in Sunderland for autumn.

The Haunted Manor cart ride will set up in an empty unit in The Bridges shopping centre, offering a '4D' virtual reality thrill tour of a a haunted house, bringing visitors face-to-face with a range of ghosts and apparitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The carts move backwards, forwards and side to side and have been designed to mirror a full 360-degree experience.

Most Popular
    Picture issued by The Bridges ahead of The Haunted Manor cart ride arriving.Picture issued by The Bridges ahead of The Haunted Manor cart ride arriving.
    Picture issued by The Bridges ahead of The Haunted Manor cart ride arriving.

    The ride will run alongside the city's 'Fear on the Wear' festival, which includes ghost tours, an AR monster trail, and a spooky-themed food and drink market.

    The Haunted Manor will open this Saturday, October 7, and then run on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October until half term week on October 24, when it will be open every day.

     Karen Eve, centre director at The Bridges, said: “This is a first for the North East and we’re delighted to be able to have this incredibly realistic experience in Sunderland.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It’s a perfect Halloween event which we know anyone who tries it will be absolutely amazed by.

    “We have actually bought the ride so can change the experience for different times of year and we believe this will become a massive attraction for the centre.

    The ride will run from 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sundays.

    It is suitable for anyone from the age of eight upwards and costs £5 per person, with the experience lasting for five minutes.

    Bookings can be made in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/haunted-manor-vr-ride-tickets-719724905567, with walk-ins subject to availability.

    Related topics:Sunderland