Haunted Manor ride coming to Sunderland for build-up to Halloween

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thrill-seekers can take a ride on the supernatural side as a new experience lands in Sunderland for autumn.

The Haunted Manor cart ride will set up in an empty unit in The Bridges shopping centre, offering a '4D' virtual reality thrill tour of a a haunted house, bringing visitors face-to-face with a range of ghosts and apparitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carts move backwards, forwards and side to side and have been designed to mirror a full 360-degree experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Picture issued by The Bridges ahead of The Haunted Manor cart ride arriving.

The Haunted Manor will open this Saturday, October 7, and then run on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October until half term week on October 24, when it will be open every day.

Karen Eve, centre director at The Bridges, said: “This is a first for the North East and we’re delighted to be able to have this incredibly realistic experience in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a perfect Halloween event which we know anyone who tries it will be absolutely amazed by.

“We have actually bought the ride so can change the experience for different times of year and we believe this will become a massive attraction for the centre.

The ride will run from 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sundays.

It is suitable for anyone from the age of eight upwards and costs £5 per person, with the experience lasting for five minutes.