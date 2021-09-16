McDonald's Fun Football coaching sessions available to youngsters across Sunderland

Fun Football creates an environment where every child can take part and enjoy football, whether they are new to the game or looking to improve.

After eight successful sessions in the spring and summer, fast food chain McDonald’s is offering eight more sessions on Wearside for families to sign their children up for.

This means that 240 under-elevens will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

The sessions will take place on both Saturdays and Sundays across four consecutive weekends, starting on the weekend of September 18, then again for four weeks from the weekend of October 2. The hour-long sessions are between 10am and 11am.

Organisers say taking part in outdoor team sports is beneficial for children’s mental and physical development.

In partnership with all four of the UK’s Football Associations, McDonald’s and their franchise holders are providing hundreds of free sessions across the country.

Demand for football coaching has spiked nationwide following England’s success in reaching the final of Euro 2020. There have been new registrations from children inspired to play football for the first time, surging 111% following the tournament.

McDonald’s franchisee, Jasper Maudsley, says: “Being active has a benefit for children and I’m delighted to be able to help facilitate 120 hours of free Fun Football sessions for children in the Sunderland area.

"With coaching provided by FA qualified coaches, it is a great opportunity to experience football for the first time or to work on developing skills and technique.

“The Fun Football sessions held in Sunderland this spring and summer were well attended and a success for everyone involved.

"Following the inspirational performances of the Three Lions on the European Stage this summer, we hope as many boys and girls as possible are encouraged to become involved football.”

McDonald’s also has a suite of football skills, tricks and drills that you can try at home. Visit their website for downloadable packs and video drills from Casey Stoney and Martin Keown.

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are compliant with all of the latest Government Covid-19 protocols and advice. The programme is designed with UKFA and their latest grassroots guidance.

Find your local free Fun Football Centre at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.