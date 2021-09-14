Leo Pearlman heads the Fulwell 73 Group, which he founded with his cousins Gabe and Ben Turner and producer and director Ben Winston. Actor James Corden is also a partner.

The company’s hits include Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Carpool Karaoke, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, a 2021 version of Cinderella on Prime Video and Friends: The Reunion.

Leo will discuss the story of Fulwell 73, named after the last year Sunderland AFC won the FA Cup, at a special free event on Friday, October 8. Attendees can ask questions and find out more about the company’s story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulwell 73 boss Leo Pearlman will be speaking to an audience in Sunderland on October 8.

The free event is between noon and 1pm at The Looking Glass, Athenaeum Street. Spaces are limited and must be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

The audience with Leo is part of a programme of events during October 4-8, including in-person and virtual events, activities at the shopping centre called Bridges Means Business and a recruitment fair on October 6 at the Stadium of Light.

Leo said: “My family moved to Sunderland in 1892, which is the same year we started our first business in the region.

“For 124 years my family had an active business in the North East. My ambition is for my great-great-grandchildren to look back in another 124 years at a thriving production industry and be able to proudly say that their family were part of its creation back in 2021.

“The North East is the most fantastic region in the country, it combines stunning natural beauty and incredible history with some of the UK’s most innovative, ambitious and hard working people.

“Fulwell 73 cannot wait to play their part in the successful creation of a new industry, jobs and opportunities across the region.”

The City of Sunderland Business Festival is organised by Sunderland Business Partnership and chair, Ellen Thinnesen, said it was a huge coup to have Leo taking part.

She said: “We have a world-class line up of speakers who will be sharing their insight and experiences as part of this unique festival, and we’re absolutely thrilled to count Leo as one of them.”

For full details of the festival visit www.sbfestival.co.uk.