Fulwell 73 was at the helm of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion episode, which finally aired in May this year after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the one-off special, viewed by millions around the world as the cast reunited for the first time since the show ended in 2004, has landed the company four Emmy nods.

Friends: The Reunion has been nominated for; Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded), Director for Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston, Production Design and Lighting.

The firm’s other nominations come from work on the Grammys and the Carpool Karaoke series.

As the nominations were announced in the United States on Tuesday, July 13, the Friends cast took to social media to share their joy.

In homage to the show’s episode titles, Courteney Cox – who played Monica Geller – posted on Instagram: “The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for Ben Winston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.”

Co-star Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, said: “Thank you Academy and congratulations to Ben Winston. We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun.”

Fulwell 73, also the creators of Netflix documentary series Sunderland ‘Til I Die, added on Twitter: “So so happy with nine Emmy noms! Congrats all our team!”

The Late Late Show host James Corden – who hosted part of the special Friends episode – is also a partner in Fulwell 73, which is named for the Fulwell End at Roker Park and the the year of SAFC’s famous FA Cup win.

