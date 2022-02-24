Sunderland swimmers urged to back the fight against cancer - and here's how you can sign up

Former team GB swimmer Mark Foster is calling on people in Sunderland to sign up for Swimathon 2022, the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

It will run from May 6 to May 8 at pools including Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Silksworth Community Pool Tennis and Wellness centre and Hetton Community Pool.

With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can take part individually or as part of a team.

Sunderland people are being urged to support this year's Swimathon.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from April 29 to May 15, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

Mark said: “Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs. So, whether you are a keen swimmer who is in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you are just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone.”

Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising over £55 million for charitable causes. This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, said: “It really does not matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest, Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to get swimming – all while supporting causes which are close to the hearts of so many.”

Silksworth Community Pool which is taking part in Swimathon.

People can sign up for Swimathon 2022 at www.swimathon.org.

And if they sign up between March 8 and March 16, they can use code SPRINGSALE35 for a 35% discount off the registration fee.

Sunderland Aquatic Centre which is backing Swimathon.

Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre.