What life was like in Sunderland in 27 years ago - seven stories from the city in 1995

We have travelled back in time to take a look at some of the Sunderland and County Durham stories which were making the headlines.

So if you were campaigning to keep Derwent Hill or playing on a new sports pitch at Herrington Burn, you may be in the picture.

Have a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.

Tackling road safety The pupils of Class 12 at Fulwell Junior School were so fed up with traffic problems in Fulwell that they wrote on mass to the Sunderland Echo in 1995. Here are Christopher Wrightson, and Sally Pilling.

On the ball at the new centre A new complex at Herrington Burn YMCA. The pitch came complete with an all weather surface plus floodlighting. Recognise anyone?

A great year for Susan Susan Mews was asked to tackle a couple of challenges at Crowtree Leisure Centre by a film crew in 1995 - and found herself being considered as a possible TV presenter. Remember this?

A true hero Dean Beattie risked his life to save two schoolboys on storm lashed Roker Pier in 1995 and was presented with the Tomlinson Award at the Echo's annual awards event at Crowtree Leisure Centre for showing outstanding physical bravery