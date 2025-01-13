Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new telling of the Wizard of Oz will be defying gravity when it takes to the skies this spring.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz drone show is heading to Durham | Submitted

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will light up the night sky above Seat Unique Riverside in Chester-Le-Street for one night only on March 29, 2025.

Hundreds of illuminated drones will feature in the 45-minute show which is stopping off in County Durham as part of a national tour.

Following the success of other drone productions, the show is being brought to the area by Celestial in collaboration with local experiences company Yuup.

Tickets are now on sale, with early bird tickets priced from £12 available until January 31.

An alternative way of retelling L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, the light and sound show will feature iconic characters, from the playful Munchkins to the fearless lion.

Audiences will be transported to the Emerald City | Submitted

Dominic Mills, founder of Yuup, said: “Audiences are always looking for new and exciting ways to consume entertainment, and drone light shows are just that.

“We are the first to bring storytelling in this form and length to audiences around the UK, with our show lasting 45 minutes, compared to a typical drone light show of 8-12 minutes. We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Celestial to bring a drone light show to Durham again.”

John Hopkins, Celestial’s founder, added: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a beloved tale that has been endlessly retold across various genres.

“This time, it is uniquely presented through drone art, elevating it beyond a traditional drone light show to an epic, stadium-scale experience. This innovative artistic medium brings audiences together through a shared sense of wonder to celebrate a universal story of human strength and belonging.”

Rob Warren, Durham Cricket Venue Director, said: “We are so thrilled to be working with Yuup and Celestial to host the second drone light show to come to Durham. After the success of Evolution at the end of last year, we can’t wait for this.”

As well as the show, the night will feature a food village and stadium entertainment.

Tickets and timings

The event takes place on Saturday, March 29 at Seat Unique Riverside Stadium, the home of Durham Cricket. Gates will open at 5pm, with the show starting at 7pm.

Early bird tickets are now on sale at www.yuup.co/wizard-of-oz from £16 per adult and £12 per child/concession.

Early Bird ticket pricing ends on 31st January, after that General Release tickets will be £18 per adult and £14 per child/concession.