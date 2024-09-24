Luxmuralis spectacular returns to Durham Cathedral - here's how to get tickets

Luxmuralis returns to Durham Cathedral next month - and it looks out of this world.

Luxmuralis is returning to Durham for a third year, with a new show | Submitted

This year’s theme for the light art spectacular is Space, promising visitors to the historic landmark an immersive, intergalactic light and sound experience.

Every evening, from Wednesday 9 to Sunday 13 October, visitors to Durham Cathedral will experience stunning light projections of galaxies and stars, as well as see original footage of a rocket launch, all with immersive soundscapes.

Since 2022 Durham Cathedral has hosted immersive light shows by Luxmuralis.

The first show, Life, immersed visitors in a journey through earth, sea and sky and a year later in 2023 the cathedral hosted Science which explored elements, DNA, and the greatest scientists in history, both shows welcomed thousands of visitors to the cathedral.

Due to the popularity of the two previous shows, visitors are recommended to buy their tickets as soon as possible for Space - an entirely different show delving into exploration through galaxies, outer-space and the ambition to adventure beyond.

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral said: “We're really looking forward to welcoming the artists behind Luxmuralis back to Durham Cathedral once again.

“Following the success of previous years, we released the tickets earlier this year so people could plan ahead for their visit in October. As the event is now just a few weeks away, timeslots have already started to sell out so we urge people who still want to get tickets to get them as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment.

“With a different show, we can't wait to see what Space brings to the cathedral this autumn."

By day the cathedral will appear as normal, then each evening, installations will be projected across all areas inside the cathedral.

The artwork will flow through the cathedral, inviting visitors to ponder our relationship with planet Earth within the universe whilst music will fill the cathedral to invigorate the senses. There will also be the opportunity to reflect on the experience and light a candle in the Galilee Chapel.

The Dean of Durham, The Very Revd Dr Philip Plyming, said: "We are delighted to be hosting Space by Luxmuralis at Durham Cathedral. Christians believe that the heavens tell the glory of God, and there can be no better place than Durham Cathedral to help us wonder at stars and space, and reflect on our place within the cosmos."

This awe-inspiring sound and light projection was created by the artistic collaboration Luxmuralis. Their works have been touring cathedrals in England for several years.

Ticket details

Space by Luxmuralis is suitable for all ages and visitors will be able to experience the event from 6.45pm - 9.15pm Wednesday 9 to 12 Saturday and on 13 Sunday 6.30pm - 9pm. Entry to the cathedral is by a timed ticket only. Adults £11, Children (under 18) £5, Infants (under 3) free.

Special offer tickets are available Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 October from 8.15pm to 9.15pm. Adults £7, Children (under 18) £3.25.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/space