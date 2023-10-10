Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A firework display using family-friendly low-noise pyrotechnics is heading to Barnes Park this Halloween with a soundtrack from Netflix's Wednesday and Hocus Pocus 2.

Designed by the award-winning Reaction Fireworks team, the display will take place on Tuesday, October 31.

Adam Hillary, the display director at Reaction Fireworks, said: "Low noise fireworks aren't suitable for every setting, especially if the display needs to reach great heights for visibility.

"However, Barnes Park, with its natural incline, presents a great opportunity to showcase effects rarely seen in the UK, allowing spectators an unobstructed view of our lower-level fireworks and flame systems.

"Our expert musical choreography further complements this, making attendees forget the absence of loud bangs. "Our 2023 lineup, featuring tracks from the Netflix show 'Wednesday', the film 'Hocus Pocus 2', and other instantly recognisable spooky classics, will ensure an audio-visual treat like no other."

Beyond the spooktacular fireworks, the showground will be alive with entertainment with a live music stage, spotlighting some of the North East's upcoming performers, including Khalysis, freshly nominated as the best newcomer by the BMG International record label.

There will be fun for all the family with a lively fairground, hot food stalls, fire performers, spooky walkabout characters, giveaways and an atmosphere that screams Halloween.

Tickets and timings

Tickets are on sale now from www.sunderlandspooktacular.co.uk priced £7 per adult, £5 per child and under 2's are free. Family tickets are £20 for two adults and two children.

5pm: Doors Open

5.15 pm: Live Acts, including Khalysis

7.45 pm: Spectacular Low Noise Pyro-Musical & Flame Spooktacular