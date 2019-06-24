Look around the new UV Adventure Golf at Sunderland's Laser Quest
Galaxy Quest Adventure Golf, Sunderland’s only indoor adventure golf course, has been added to the activities at Laser Quest Sunderland.
It opened in Laser Quest, John Street on Friday, June 14 as the city’s take on Newcastle’s versions: Mr Mulligans and Ghetto Golf.
Each of the 12 holes suit people of all ages.
Alistair Dawson, 39, owner of Laser Quest Sunderland said: “It’s very early days but the past couple of weeks have been very busy which is very encouraging. It has proved to be popular with children and date nights are proving to be popular mostly on weekends.
“We haven’t done much marketing yet and we’re hoping to make some improvements. We began five years ago and three years later added escape rooms. This is the third activity. We are thinking that maybe a video game arcade is part of the plan as well.”
The UV decor is a key feature.
It was designed by Steven P. Smith, an artist who has designed for Madame Tussaud's. He said: “I've always loved Adventure Golf and have enjoyed producing theme painting and artwork for several attractions in the past.
“As a young man I would often design my own courses in the hope of one day building my own but being busy with work and then starting a family, it was an ambition I'd forgotten about.
“I have been the official theme artist for Laser Quest UK for many years and I have worked with ADR Leisure in the past.”Steven based the artwork for each hole loosely on the idea of a science fiction comic story.He added: “I look forward to hearing what the people of Sunderland make of Galaxy Quest Adventure Golf and initial feedback has been really positive. We have already been in discussion about the possibility of adding additional holes in the future as well as interest from other venues around the UK.”To contact Steven visit his website at www.sps-illustration.com or email steven@sps-illustration.com. Book a game by calling 03301222205 or enquiring at http://galaxyquestminigolf.co.uk/#contact.