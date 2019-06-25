Prices and opening times for the new Galaxy Quest Mini Golf at Laser Quest Sunderland
Galaxy Quest Adventure Golf, Sunderland’s only indoor adventure golf, opened in Laser Quest on Friday, June 14.
Where is Galaxy Quest Adventure Golf?
The golf course is based at Laser Quest on John Street in Sunderland town centre, across the road from Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.
When is it open?
Monday: 11am - 9pm
Tuesday: 3pm - 9pm
Wednesday: 3pm - 9pm
Thursday: 3pm - 9pm
Friday: 11am - 9pm
Saturday: 10am - 9pm
Sunday: 10am - 9pm
School Holidays and Bank Holidays: 10am - 9pm
The last entry must be made 45 minutes before closing time on the day.
How much do the games cost?
On Monday to Friday during off peak times, games cost £3.95 per person.
On weekends, which is peak time, games cost £4.95 per person.
What special offers do they have?
Galaxy Quest Adventure Golf have a Birthday Party Package on offer. This includes 12 holes of Galaxy Quest golf, 2 games of Laser Quest, use of a party zone, invites and party bags, unlimited juice and a choice of kids Burger King meals. This package costs £12.95 per person from Monday to Friday and £14.95 per person on weekends.
Guests also have the option to hire the golf course exclusively for up to 30 people by calling 03301222205 and asking about their rates.
How do guests book?
Vistors should call 03301222205 or use the contact form at http://galaxyquestminigolf.co.uk/#contact. Galaxy Quest Adventure Golf can also be contacted via the Laser Quest email at info@lqsunderland.co.uk.