Limited spaces left at popular National Glass Centre summer workshops

Places have been filling up fast at summer workshops being held at National Glass Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the popular workshops and sessions are already sold out, though there are still spaces at other workshops.

Glass painting at NGC | NGC

Free glass painting

There are limited spaces available at free glass painting sessions at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The available spaces are at sessions being held on Friday, August 16 (10am to 10.45am) and Friday, August 29 (sessions at 10am – 10.45am and 12noon to 12.45pm). Young people aged four and over can pop along to the sessions and decorate their choice of glass shapes, including animals, birds and vehicles on to glass tiles that they can then take home. To book free tickets, go to https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/whats-on/glass-painting/

Add your own coastal picture

A free activity over the next few weeks is inspired by the work of an artist. Local creative Ro Robertson’s The Ribs Begin to Rise exhibition is on at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) within NGC until December 6.

Visitors can be inspired by Ro’s exhibition to add their own coastal pictures to a collage in NGC’s Learning Space, creating a huge seascape wall mural.

Read More 9 fun things to do with the kids in Sunderland over the summer holidays

Glass fusing

There are also spaces still available at glass fusing workshops, inspired by exhibitions at NGC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These workshops enable participants to create their own glass fused tile pattern. Time slots still available are: Tuesday, August 5 (2pm – 3pm); Tuesday, August 12 (2pm to 3pm), Tuesday, August 19 (2pm to 3pm) and Tuesday, August 26 (2pm to 3pm).

The workshops last an hour, are suitable for young people over the age of six and cost £12. For more information, or to book, go to https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/whats-on/glass-fusing/

Adult workshops

There are also a few places still available at a couple of adult workshops over the next few weeks.

On Saturday, August 30, artist Michael Emmott will run a one-day introduction to handbuilding techniques in ceramics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day, from 10am to 4pm, participants will create a set of vessels using traditional ceramic techniques such as coil building and slab building to create items including bowls, vases and dishes that will go into the kiln to create a permanent object.

The day is for those aged 16 and over and costs £60. To book tickets, go to https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/whats-on/1-day-introduction-to-ceramics-handbuilding-technique/

On Saturday, September 27 (10am), NGC will host an introduction to fused glass workshop. Participants will be able to design and make their own decorative glass pieces using kiln glass technique, and learn how to cut glass. The workshop costs £80 and is open to people aged 16 and over.

To book tickets, go to https://www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/whats-on/introducing-fused-glass/