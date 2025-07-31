9 fun things to do with the kids in Sunderland over the summer holidays

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:45 BST

From a new indoor adventure playground to big city venues holding events throughout the holidays, there’s plenty to do with the kids in Sunderland this summer.

Here’s some of the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

1. Summer activities at Sheepfolds Stables

Sheepfolds Stables is putting on free daily activity sessions for children of all ages from Movie Mondays, arts and crafts, and science events, to Wellness Wednesdays, a talent competition, a karate workshop and a ‘keepie up’ football challenge. Most of the activities, all free, will run from 11am onwards ( check for details) and there will be packed lunches, refreshments and other treats on sale throughout. Parents and guardians are asked to refer to the website for more details as some events will also have limited numbers where indicated. See: https://sheepfoldsstables.co.uk/whats-on/ | Submitted

2. Mrs Armitage on Wheels show, Arts Centre Washington, August 16

Mrs Armitage on Wheels is suitable for young people aged three and over and is adapted from Quentin Blake’s classic tale about the power of imagination and the importance of resilience. Presented by Scoot Theatre, the 40-minte show is full of energy, live music, puppetry and physical comedy. Tickets for the show at Arts Centre Washington (11am and 2pm on Saturday, August 16) are £7 or a family ticket for £25. | Submitted

3. STACK Seaburn

There's a whole host of family fun taking place at STACK Seaburn across the holidays. Highlights include Magician Marvin who will take to the stage on 4 and 18 August with shows filled with magic and fun and, on 5 August, children can join the pups of Adventure Bay for a fun-filled Paw Party-themed event. There will be a Kids Fest Swiftie Special on 7 August, inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour, featuring dazzling costumes and catchy tunes. And on 12 August STACK will be taken over by superheroes for a family event with children invited to come dressed as their favourite hero and prepare to save the day with non-stop entertainment and photo opportunities. | Submitted

4. Glass painting sessions, National Glass Centre

Glass painting sessions take place at National Glass Centre across the holidays. Decorate your choice of glass shapes including animals, birds, and vehicles. Paint your designs on glass tiles to take home. The cost is £5 and you need to prebook a slot. It's for children aged four and over. | NGC

