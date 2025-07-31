9 fun things to do with the kids in Sunderland over the summer holidays

3 . STACK Seaburn

There's a whole host of family fun taking place at STACK Seaburn across the holidays. Highlights include Magician Marvin who will take to the stage on 4 and 18 August with shows filled with magic and fun and, on 5 August, children can join the pups of Adventure Bay for a fun-filled Paw Party-themed event. There will be a Kids Fest Swiftie Special on 7 August, inspired by Taylor Swift's iconic Eras Tour, featuring dazzling costumes and catchy tunes. And on 12 August STACK will be taken over by superheroes for a family event with children invited to come dressed as their favourite hero and prepare to save the day with non-stop entertainment and photo opportunities.