A tribute to Harry Enfield’s iconic duo is heading to Washington.

Following Kevin and Perry’s sold out show in Amnesia, Ibiza, Kevin and Perry in association with Bingo Revolution are doing a tour of Buzz Bingo venues across the country, with a night at Buzz Bingo Washington on Saturday, October 8.

On the night at Buzz Bingo, there will be the usual fun and games provided by the Bingo Revolution team made up of a top comedian, drag queen Granny Fanny and DJ Jim Slipp.

Kevin and Perry tribute act are heading to Washington

The night of dabbing and prizes will be finished off by Kevin and Perry who will be playing a 60-minute set of Ibiza anthems plus a meet and greet.Players can also expect Ibiza style outfits, Mrs Patterson glow sticks and top giveaways.

The tribute act of Kevin and Perry at Hardwick Live went viral last year and their video was seen by more than 11million people, with Kathy Burke herself saying of the pair: "If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff.''

Released at the turn of the century, Kevin and Perry Go Large resonated globally amongst clubbers for its soundtrack, humour, performances from Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke and references to Ibiza's rave culture.