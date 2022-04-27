Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is it?

Adventure Cinema is a touring picturehouse which travels around the country setting up huge outdoor cinemas throughout the summer for the public to enjoy.

Guests sit outside on their own chairs and blankets and enjoy a film outside.

Where is it?

It will be held near Cafe on the Park at Herrington Country Park.

When is it?

The outdoor cinema will visit Sunderland Friday, May 13 – Sunday, May 15. The screenings will take place at 9.30pm each evening.

What films are on?

There are three films on offer which will be shown each evening. On Friday the screening is Mamma Mia (PG), Saturday is Pulp Fiction (18) and the final screening on Sunday will be The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15).

How much is it?

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £14.50 + a booking fee and are available via: adventurecinema.co.uk. VIP tickets will also receive a sharing size bag popcorn as part of a new Adventure Cinema partnership with PROPERCORN. This year, Adventure Cinema will partner with Cancer Research, with on-site collections and the opportunity for donations when purchasing tickets.

Additional information

:: There will be a variety of food and drink vendors onsite but guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics.

:: Adventure Cinema have confirmed that all screenings will go ahead in the event of rain. It’s advised that you check the forecast on the day of the screening and dress appropriately for the conditions.