Emergency services respond to vehicle fire on A690 in Durham

Drivers are being urged to avoid one of Durham’s busiest routes as emergency services deal with a vehicle fire.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 9:47 am

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said officers and fire crews were at the scene: “Police were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on the A690 westbound at 8.50am this morning, April 27.

“Thankfully nobody was injured.

“Officers are working alongside fire colleagues to clear the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route into the city.”

The collision is on the A690 in Durham. Picture: Google Maps
